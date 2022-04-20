I need some Help about to choice an good Arcade Stick

Greetings, I'm new of this forum. I'm thinking to buy an Arcade Stick because i ever wanted to get close about the experience of the pure Arcade and more close about fighting games.

I'm totally inexperienced about it and i wanted some advice about it. My budget is 200 euros maximum, and i'll only use it for PC (mainly Tekken and others Fighting games).

Looking around i saw various brands for it , including Hori; Qanba; Nacon daija etc..., but the price varies as well as availability like Nacon Daija it's in sales for 150, while the others are like 200 and more.



At the end i want to know what it's more worth to get for to have an solid and of quality Arcade Stick.