I need shorter window cylinder stands for my Thermaltake Core P3

So I am building a Thermaltake Core P3 and I like the placement of the cpu/gpu/psu. Its significantly slimmer of a full fat gpu riser, and since it's wall mounted and an outside case, I don't need that extra cpu fan to cool the 65W Ryzen 5600x. The issue is that the cylinder stands that the window sits on are a fixed length of 8 inches. My build is just under 5 inches, so that's lot of real estate taken up thats not needed.
Does someone make these metal cylinders but a few inches shorter? I am handy with tools, but I don't have a mitre saw that can cut through solid metal AND then create a new screw hole at the bottom.
