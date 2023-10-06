I need shorter window cylinder stands for my Thermaltake Core P3

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Mar 30, 2004
1,162
So I am building a Thermaltake Core P3 and I like the placement of the cpu/gpu/psu. Its significantly slimmer of a full fat gpu riser, and since it's wall mounted and an outside case, I don't need that extra cpu fan to cool the 65W Ryzen 5600x. The issue is that the cylinder stands that the window sits on are a fixed length of 8 inches. My build is just under 5 inches, so that's lot of real estate taken up thats not needed.

Does someone make these metal cylinders but a few inches shorter? I am handy with tools, but I don't have a mitre saw that can cut through solid metal AND then create a new screw hole at the bottom.
 

See if you have a machine shop in your area that you can bring the standoffs to and have them cut down and threaded.
Or see if they can make you new custom ones and keep the original ones intact.
 
Or go get you some 1-1/4" wood dowel rods and cut them to length, drill a hole in the end, and put a threaded insert in'em.
 
Curious, you know how much a custom job would be? Ballpark est
 
