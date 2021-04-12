I need networking help. Given what I have and need, which system?

I apologize for making several threads in networking, only to realize I’m completely lost.



I have a large ranch style house that is under construction. I had them lay 4000 feet of ethernet cable to every place I could think of.



Its wired for a camera system but I’m planning on a boxed system for that. Just so I can plug and play that part.



The house has a tornado room centrally located, rebar concrete walls. The WiFi will not penetrate it. I currently have a similar system, it will not penetrate it.



Every location I need an access point is pre wired with cat6. I planned on POE, so no outlet power. Only POE for the AP.



Currently I have 2 Ubiquiti AP, but I’m willing to go with another company.



I looked at Ruckus and it’s too expensive. $600 for a single AP is too much for me.



I’m willing to NOT get WiFi 6 (802.11ax), 802.11ac is fine for me. What system would you design for me?



What APs and which POE switch?