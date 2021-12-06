I need an impossible to find laptop within a budget.

So Id like a mac like windows laptop. Reasons are because I play Escape from Tarkov. I know the natural go-to is the razer blade but I hear the support and reliability is dogshit. atleast the RB15. Mostly when it comes to support and battery bloat. 95% going to use it for school with 5% gaming. I have a beefy desktop for the rest of the time.

im looking for a decent CPU, a 3050+ gpu, thin-ish, 120+hz screen, Glass+300+nits would be nice, prefer USB-C charger and 16gb/512gb. Prefer to stay under 1500.

I found the new samsung odyssey is 99% what i want but a 60hz screen really kills it, even if its just for browsing and everyday use.

Anyone else have a input?