I need a USB 4 PCIe card or USB 3.2 2x2 20Gbps PCIe card

I need to buy preferably a PCIe USB4 card and preferably a USB 4 M.2 NVME enclosure. I need the enclosure to also have enough space while opened to support an M.2 to U.2 adapter. If I can't get USB 4 I am willing to settle on USB 3.2 2x2 20Gbps but really want to get USB 4.0 if it's not unreasonably priced/available.Most importantly is obviously that it works but I would like the cheapest option if possible because the cost is an issue. I am trying to save for medical treatment so I don't want to break the bank but I would also like to future-proof this if possible. Rebuying in the future when prices drop is overall wasteful. I will primarily be using it with a USB 4 or USB 3.2 2x2 20Gbps M.2 enclosure. Below is the link to the post about the USB enclosure.As always, I appreciate the help!!!