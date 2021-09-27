I need a SAS Expander card but what about the specs? x16 versus x8 and 12Gb/s versus 6Gb/s...

Hi,



I found myself in need of a SAS expander card to accommodate my Z590 series motherboard that I am running an audio workstation with. Which only comes with 6 HDD Bays.



I am not going to RAID. I need 6 (more) ports. They should support at least 8 TB drives.

But most of the cards I found Googling are either: x1, x2, x4, or Lanes are not mentioned at all.



And then there is 12Gb/s versus 6Gb/s cards...



I am perplexed about which specs I should chase. Which would be good enough? Obviously, I'd like a fast and reliable card.



So help on the subject and also maybe some specific card suggestions would be appreciated.