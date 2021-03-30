I may have broke my 1080 Ti

Hi all!



I'm new here but I've been a PC enthusiast for over 2 decades. I recently did a DIY water-cooling for my CPU and it worked great so I tried to add my 1080 Ti to the loop and things didn't go as planed.

I have an Asus Turbo 1080 Ti. Before the water cooling I tried an overclock in MSI Afterburner. I was running +250 on the core and +400 and the memory. I noticed a little bit of artefact at those settings so I left them there and proceed to water-cool the card. I did exactly like that, with the exact same card (except my OC less than his)





After all this was done I got a successful boot and ran TimeSpy Extreme again, with the same OC and got no artefact and a similar score. While I was analyzing the results, I got a bunch of random artefacts on my 3 screens followed by a shut down. Not good! Then I tried for many hours just to get my PC to boot. The debug LEDs on the mother board were stuck at VGA. I put the stock cooler back on to no success. After going insane and doing the same thing over and over again, I got a boot!

Thing is, since then, I get random BSOD or just system restart whenever the GPU is working. I can play DOOM for an hour no problem before it crashes, or sometime just 5 minutes. Even just watching a video in VLC can make the system crash.

I have no idea how I could have kill a card doing what I did. I thought it was maybe the alcohol 50% I used to clean the card (I learned about that after), so I teared the card down again, cleaned it with an electronic cleaner, and put the card in the oven at 175F for an hour to help evaporate any water that could have been stuck somewhere. Thermal paste was replaced by MX-4.

One thing I noticed is the core is running way hotter than before. At idle I was getting in the low 80F at 20% fan speed, now I need to have fan at 40% to get the same temperature. At 20% it's now in the upper 80s. Also under load, I was previously able to stay in the 160F at about 50% fan speed, now I'm hitting over 80% to keep it at those temperatures. So it's definitely running hotter for some reasons. I have confidence in my application of the thermal paste. I even did it twice to make sure.

For now it's running at 50% power limit, -400 on the core and -500 on the memory, but it did not improve much if at all. Still crash way to often.



I'm kind of lost now and not sure what to do next to repair the card. Bad time to buy a new one right now, and I'm sure it can be fixed.



Any ideas? Thanks!