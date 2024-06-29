I may be an idiot. 7900xtx to 4090 cs2 only

Hi everyone. I don’t post much anymore. Old and busy. But, I made a trip to micro center tonight, and picked up a 7800x3d combo. When I was there they had a MSI X Supreme 4090 aio water cooled unit open box(I’m a sucker for the open box deals), for $1,450.

I basically only play CS2, I’m mid rank/tier; and I’m not going pro or playing on serious competitive teams. I have an Asrock 7900xtx now, and it’s good. Some benches on CS2, do show an advantage; to where a 4080 super shows advantage over the 7900xtx. The is 4090 by far way ahead on benches I’ve seen for instance hardware unboxed, or gamers nexus on YouTube. I’ve really never considered the 4090 before, as they were unobtainable before! But now I happened upon this deal, I’m gonna do a quick new setup and test to see if I can tell a difference. My monitor is a 32” Acer curved 1440p 240hz. I do get occasional dips down below 240 now(high settings), and thinking this 4090 will let me rock. Although, I’m also moving from a 7900x(boosts to 5.65 with pbo) to a 7800x3d, which cs2 also seems to prefer. I’m kinda in my own head about it all but it’s all fun playing with new parts!!!

I think I’m way over rationalizing an upgrade lol!!!

Current setup is
7900x pbo max temp 85c -10mv
Asrock taichi 670e
Asrock phantom gaming 7900xtx
Oly pc6400 ddr5 2x32gb @6000 cas30
Moving to 7800x3d
Then will see what difference if any I find in matchmaking games with the 4090.

Maybe I should have waited for the 5080 but for $1450 it wasn’t the worst deal on a 4090 ever!

Also in my combo I upgraded to gskill 64gb kit pc6000 cas30. Going to compare to that Oly ram I got off Amazon which isn’t bad, running tweaked timings
 

Total overkill, Valve games are CPU bound more than GPU bound so the CPU upgrade alone would of likely made the biggest difference. I know we all like to b [H], but that just seems like $1,400 wasted...
 
Well if you are on some classic 144-170hz 1440p monitor this seem all upgrade just to upgrade, from hardware you had just to have.

Good news, no you should not have waited for the release of the 5080 to buy an upgrade to an 7900 xtx to play CS2 (5700xt or 2070 super probably more than fine for that with a 3700x), that a good deal for a water cooled 4090 that could keep its value for a very long time despite having been bought 2 years after launch, if putting computer together itself is an hobby we all did (less extreme) version of this I am sure and if you do not mind dealing with selling used stuff and live near an Micro-center in net actual dollar it is probably not that outrageous, ok I am going to play stardew valley on my 24 threads 7900x 64GB of ram computer now.
 
Popped the cpu in today. CS2 benchmark went from 450’s to 540. Death match fps 300-400fps. Also the new AMD driver and anti lag seems to help some. I’m trying to get rid of dips below 240 that occurred prior to cpu; and potential gpu upgrade.

1440p monitor 240hz
 
I don’t play cs2 but I’ve watched a very decent amount of competitive. Almost always they are running lowest settings, 1080p and 360hz monitors. Do you run everything on low? If so I think you’d be always above 240hz at 1440p with either of those cards.
 
Nah I want all the eye, such as it is anyway. Only have particle detail down to medium and msaa disabled. Everything else all high at 1440p.

I was wondering if I’d notice any difference between the 7900x and 7800x3d. CS2 does seem a bit smoother in the 1% lows and seems to run higher overall fps too. Part of this might be new AMD drivers which added anti lag 2 to CS2. I’m happy so far. Runs very cool as well with a new deep cool LS 720se. Games in the 50’s and OCCT stress tests in the low 60’s.
 
This feels like the quintessential humble brag post. Despite the counter-balance signaling that you are at least somewhat frugal and value minded (buying open box) your main thrust is one of conspicuous consumption and "I-make-enough-to-waste-money-on-performance-I-may-not-even-notice". In your defense this is a phase everyone who achieves some financial success will go through. To show there is only amusement (and no malice) in this armchair Freud analysis I will end my response by relieving social tensions with an anecdote signaling camaraderie - I recently built my 10-year old son a 7800x3d / 4090 gaming machine to play Fortnite at 4K/120Hz. You do you and don't worry about it.
 
I say keep the 7900 XTX and get a 1440p 360hz Quantum Dot OLED monitor. Even if you can't hit 360------OLED's motion handling is so good, its almost like you are playing on an IPS with nearly double the refresh rate. Also, the color and contrast is incredible and will also help you see things better. As well as enjoy the eye candy.

If you don't like QD-OLED, LG will have WOLED 1440p 480 panels later this year. Currently they are still on 1440p/240.
 
Will definitely look into this
Leaning towards keeping the 7900xtx anyway, after seeing the uplift from the 7800x3d and the new AMD drivers and anti lag 2 seem to be helping. Not trying to spend $ I don't need to. But I wanted that buttery smooth CS2 experience at 1440p and all high settings.
 
