I may be an idiot. 7900xtx to 4090 cs2 only

Hi everyone. I don’t post much anymore. Old and busy. But, I made a trip to micro center tonight, and picked up a 7800x3d combo. When I was there they had a MSI X Supreme 4090 aio water cooled unit open box(I’m a sucker for the open box deals), for $1,450.



I basically only play CS2, I’m mid rank/tier; and I’m not going pro or playing on serious competitive teams. I have an Asrock 7900xtx now, and it’s good. Some benches on CS2, do show an advantage; to where a 4080 super shows advantage over the 7900xtx. The is 4090 by far way ahead on benches I’ve seen for instance hardware unboxed, or gamers nexus on YouTube. I’ve really never considered the 4090 before, as they were unobtainable before! But now I happened upon this deal, I’m gonna do a quick new setup and test to see if I can tell a difference. My monitor is a 32” Acer curved 1440p 240hz. I do get occasional dips down below 240 now(high settings), and thinking this 4090 will let me rock. Although, I’m also moving from a 7900x(boosts to 5.65 with pbo) to a 7800x3d, which cs2 also seems to prefer. I’m kinda in my own head about it all but it’s all fun playing with new parts!!!



I think I’m way over rationalizing an upgrade lol!!!



Current setup is

7900x pbo max temp 85c -10mv

Asrock taichi 670e

Asrock phantom gaming 7900xtx

Oly pc6400 ddr5 2x32gb @6000 cas30

Moving to 7800x3d

Then will see what difference if any I find in matchmaking games with the 4090.



Maybe I should have waited for the 5080 but for $1450 it wasn’t the worst deal on a 4090 ever!



Also in my combo I upgraded to gskill 64gb kit pc6000 cas30. Going to compare to that Oly ram I got off Amazon which isn’t bad, running tweaked timings