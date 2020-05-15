I made a huge mistake buying this build. Bottleneck

Main specs:

MSI A320M PRO-VH PLUS

GTX 1050Ti

Ryzen 5 2600

8GB DDR4 2666MHz

I play on 1080p 75Hz.



A bit longer than one year ago I made a pc build which I was really excited about.

Back then I did not have much knowledge about computers in general, so I didn't buy an SSD with it, which already sucked.

My games never rendered good. For example, I love playing games like Witcher 3, but pretty much everywhere where I go in the game I have to stand still for a few minutes to render everything in the area, at first I blamed this on my HDD, but when I see people play on their HDD, everything seems to run fine.



But, to the point, I tried selling my computer on the local 'eBay' and someone send me a message, which said:

"I do not have any interest in your computer, but was wondering if you were aware of the fact it has a huge bottleneck.

I asked him what he was talking about and he told me about my CPU which is way better than my GPU, I checked it on a bottleneck calculator and it said 100%.



That's pretty much the story, which brings me to the question,



How do I fix this bottleneck?

-

Will upgrading my system fix this problem? I personally was thinking about reusing my CPU and buy me a GTX 1660 Super with a new SSD and RAM.