I made a huge mistake buying this build. Bottleneck

S

Smoopity

n00b
Joined
Feb 24, 2020
Messages
3
Main specs:
MSI A320M PRO-VH PLUS
GTX 1050Ti
Ryzen 5 2600
8GB DDR4 2666MHz
I play on 1080p 75Hz.

A bit longer than one year ago I made a pc build which I was really excited about.
Back then I did not have much knowledge about computers in general, so I didn't buy an SSD with it, which already sucked.
My games never rendered good. For example, I love playing games like Witcher 3, but pretty much everywhere where I go in the game I have to stand still for a few minutes to render everything in the area, at first I blamed this on my HDD, but when I see people play on their HDD, everything seems to run fine.

But, to the point, I tried selling my computer on the local 'eBay' and someone send me a message, which said:
"I do not have any interest in your computer, but was wondering if you were aware of the fact it has a huge bottleneck.
I asked him what he was talking about and he told me about my CPU which is way better than my GPU, I checked it on a bottleneck calculator and it said 100%.

That's pretty much the story, which brings me to the question,

How do I fix this bottleneck?
-
Will upgrading my system fix this problem? I personally was thinking about reusing my CPU and buy me a GTX 1660 Super with a new SSD and RAM.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,745
get a better gpu and a ssd and your good for 1080p/60 w/high settings. is your 8GB 1x8 or 2x4?
 
T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,401
It also matters what type of HDD you are using. If you have a cheap WD Blue as your drive, that gives a hefty performance penalty. The single channel RAM is the first thing I would fix, then the SSD. A 1050ti is fine for 1080p on moderate settings, I have one and its played GTAV, Farcry and Apex without issue.
 
