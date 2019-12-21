I love Rockstargames download servers!

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by ng4ever, Dec 7, 2019.

    ng4ever

    Almost my maximum speed for downloading one game. I will take it though.


    schizrade

    ...112gb... Jesus lol.
     
    pendragon1

    thats before all the updates too.
     
    delita

    MS Store has the SPEED too, got similar download speeds for Halo: Master Chief Collection. A far cry from the new CoD MW which clocked in at 150GB and I get about 30mb/sec via Battle.net - which I'm downloading ONLY for a 10-ish hour single player campaign (got the game free from NV) - and will be deleting shortly thereafter :)

    Still waiting on some more patches with RDR2 before I bite.
     
    Skott

    This why I went from a 1TB SSD in my old rig to a 4TB SSD in my new rig. Games are getting larger and larger in size.
     
    Bigbacon

    the size of the game is what is stopping me from wanted RDR2....it would take a day or more to download it.
     
