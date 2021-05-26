I know this is not possible yet but will it ever be? Being able to use 2 cellular providers data connections (4g lte or 5g) to fill in dead zones?

That or when one does not work well at all?


If this makes sense like a backup but a actual backup to cover the main cellular data connection 4g lte or 5g. That way if the main one ever has a dead zone or no data speed at all/really slow it uses some of the backup provider data.
Is this even possible ?
 
