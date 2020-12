This is why it's always amusing when people say phone games aren't "real" games. For many people in the world, a phone might not just be their main gaming device, but their only computing device. If you're a middle-class person in, say, China or India, a gaming PC or console is a major luxury when you know you'll need a phone regardless. That's why there's so much effort put into mobile first-person shooters and MOBAs, including some mobile-only games — there's a much larger audience and more money to be had.



Also, for reference: casual mobile games are real games. I don't like the idea of treating gaming as an exclusive club where 'real' members have to play certain genres or on certain hardware to count. Someone who's a Words With Friends genius is just as devoted to gaming as someone who plays Call of Duty every night — it still requires skill and passion. Besides, wouldn't we want gaming to grow by welcoming as many people as we can?