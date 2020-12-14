I keep getting these Access Violation Error what does it mean?I use MediaMonkey (I have been using this since it was known as "SongsDB" Gold I click the "OK" box it goes away but pops up again.The music files play fine Is the hard drive failing or memory modules? (I hope not the computer is not that old, I built it in March of 2020 while parts were still obtainable for the sane market price not moron scalper prices).Thank You!