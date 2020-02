Today I was moving my LG 4k 32" 32UD99-W ...and I dropped it. It is now TOAST. (turns on but has lines all over it)



So mad at my self, only had it 1.5yrs paid $750.



Any suggestions for a replacement. Should I get the new LG offerings. I would like IPS 32" 4k.



Budget is $500 - 600.





Thanks.