I just hit the power switch on my first build…

I spent a week building my first PC. I was convinced it wouldn’t power on (there must be at least 50 cables falling out the back) but surprisingly it turned on and posted.
I bought Windows 11 on a USB stick and managed to start the installation - but my pc wouldn’t connect to the internet. I circumvented this problem by installing windows in offline mode.
The installation is now finished, but I still can’t connect to the internet.
I see, in Device Manager, that there’s no WiFi adapter listed - it’s simply not there. Do I have to install this manually perhaps - if so, then how?
I have an Asus B650e-e motherboard, and I’ve already downloaded the WiFi driver, but there’s no device to update?
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
