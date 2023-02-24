I just got scammed off Facebook Marketplace

Be careful when dealing with Facebook marketplace. Some a****** sold me a 3090 for $525 and he said he overnighted the package. He wouldn't answer any of my text message afterwards and would not send me any tracking information and he just completely up and disappeared. I had to file a scam Report with cash app and also with facebook. The weird thing is he was talking about how his mother had cervical cancer and how he's going to help her with the money. When you use your mother as an excuse to steal money from people and especially talk about your mother having cancer all I'm going to say is Bad Karma is coming your way. So be careful using Facebook Marketplace as a place to buy your computer equipment I personally would never do it again.
 
When using Marketplace,

I prefer to meet at their home. That way I know where they live and I can deal with any issues if I get home and the item isn't as described.

I'll do my best when meeting to verify, but with electronics it can hit or miss.
 
ah man, that's even worse. OP set himself up on that one. damn
 
Well my Digital Credit Union is giving me the refund so I didn't lose any money. And cash app is looking into the scam and is potentially going to refund the money which I won't take because my credit union protects me I didn't lose any money just learned a lesson. I'll never use that s***** place again.
 
holy shit, really? DCU kicked in? man you got lucky.

Lesson learned I hope.
 
It's not the place you used, it's your own vetting ability.

You made numerous mistakes, all rudimentary in nature.
 
DCU protects their customers really well. You can file any Visa dispute and they will issue a provisional credit while they research it for 90 days they do it for all Visa accounts. Very good credit union.
 
I have an account with them and like them as well. +1
 
I have successfully sold on FB marketplace, but never bought anything. Worst that happened so far is I had to block a potential buyer.
 
I have bought off FB marketplace but have used either my Paypal or bank card so that if there were any problems w/ me getting the merchandise, i will have a recourse for a refund. I would never, never ever use Cash App, Apple pay or any payment system like that cause u dont have any recourse for a refund if things go south.
 
