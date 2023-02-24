I just got scammed off Facebook Marketplace

Be careful when dealing with Facebook marketplace. Some a****** sold me a 3090 for $525 and he said he overnighted the package. He wouldn't answer any of my text message afterwards and would not send me any tracking information and he just completely up and disappeared. I had to file a scam Report with cash app and also with facebook. The weird thing is he was talking about how his mother had cervical cancer and how he's going to help her with the money. When you use your mother as an excuse to steal money from people and especially talk about your mother having cancer all I'm going to say is Bad Karma is coming your way. So be careful using Facebook Marketplace as a place to buy your computer equipment I personally would never do it again.