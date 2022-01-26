I haven't changed CPU thermal paste in 2 years, but should I?

E

EnthusiastXYZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 26, 2020
Messages
220
Normally I support cleaning, maintaining hardware and updating software, even if "it ain't broke", but in this case I am not sure. My stable OC remains the same for the last 2 years. Temperatures remain the same also.

Does thermal paste somehow evaporate or go somewhere over time? If there is no deterioration in anything, then maybe I shouldn't bother.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top