I have the 42 Inch LG C2 and want something smaller

Ok guys, I am asking for your opinions before I move forward with any purchases. For starters, I bought the LG C2 42 inch TV and have been using it as a monitor on my PC since last December of 2022. I do not dislike it but, I have found that I barely game anymore and in fact, I have only gamed maybe 20ish hours in the last 10 months, give or take. I have found that if I can sell it, I can get $700 for it and then pick up a decent VA panel 32 inch monitor. However, I am not certain if that is such as good idea, in the long run but, I just hate having spent the money on the LG and then not having really used it in a way that made it worth buying.

I will not buy an IPS display, since I hate the IPS glow. What do you guys think, just keep what I have and accept it or go with something smaller? Maybe you guys can recommend a smaller monitor other than what I suggested above?

Edit: That and I want a Display Port so that Linux would support VRR with my 6800XT.
 
It is a "bucket list" monitor.
Your kind of usage even helps to prolong its life.

And after OLED any VA should look twice as worse.

Combine that with you initial willingness to buy that pricey LG i suppose you will replace it with something inbetween 400 and 460:

like:
Dell S3422DWG
HP Omen 34c
Dell S3221QS
Asus Tuf gaming VG34VQL1B
LG 32GP850-B
Dell S3222DGM
AOC CU34G2X
LG32GN600-B

How much money is the increase in visual degradation worth to you?
So i propose that you see any purchase in person before you buy.

Still, after that TV anything else will smell like barnyard :cow:
 
Ok, I have decided to keep the LG, I tried a couple other monitors and they just did not cut it. That said, I still find it to be to big, even when I am sitting 30 inches from it, from my face to the monitor. What do you guys suggest I do to get it further back, since I cannot mount it to my glass desk?
 
- Wall mount
- Standing mount if no wall right behind
- thin, same width and height desk at the back of your current one (ikea adjustable height leg type of setup) to make it deeper (or a bit higher-lower if you want the monitor at a certain height)
-expensive heavy duty monitor arm
 
There are smaller monitors coming out that are OLED soon-ish. Yeah, how many times have we said that over the years right? Except I do believe that next year will indeed have 32 inchers.
 
Maybe not that much smaller but the alienware widescreen oled or a competitor with a similar panel, the feeling of too big could more the height than width of the monitor.

The AW34 is:
. Height : 364.15 mm (14.34 in.) | 2. Width: 815.25 mm (32.10 in.) | 3. Depth: 127.11 mm (5.0 in.)| Weight without stand: 6.27 kg (13.82 lbs.)

https://www.dell.com/en-au/shop/ali... (extended): 525.57 mm,815.25 mm (32.10 in.)|

A 42 inch tv would be around
37.8 x 24.1 x 8.6
 
I think you are right and it is the height.
 
42 is damn near perfect. You are probably overthinking it and just enjoy it. If you wanna brighter HDR I would say look at mini led. You seem content though.
 
The 32” 240hz 4k OLEDs should start shipping next year if you can hold on for a bit but I expect they will be more expensive than the 42” “TV” models.
 
Well, at least enabling the HDR Module to on helps with brightness. Windows in HDR mode just does not reproduce colors as well and SDR mode with the HDR Module on.
 
