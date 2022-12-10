I HAVE OPENED ONE THREAD WITH THE LIAN LI 3000V++ WHY NOONE IS FORUM DOESN HELP ME?

helo because in these days i will buy new case for my new upcoming build.. i am interesting to buy the new case LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS



Is it worth it to buy it ?? is very good for custom watercooling options and etc?/



Also this case is very big?

this case is better from corsair 1000D and phantec elite in custom watercooling options and etc?/



which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?



LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?



do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces with the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS against the corsair 1000D or phantec elite?





can you tell me your thoughts for the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS?