I have never felt so defeated in 20+ years of building PC's..... Dunno what to do.

So in overclocking I have thread about the nightmare it was trying to get some ram to work with my computer. Returned it and while I waited I installed windows 11 onto a new KC3000 m.2 drive. This is my first m.2 drive I have had. My windows 11 install was still on a old SSD on in my rig. Honestly I've been loving windows 11 seriously give it a try it has some great features. The one thing I thought was convenient was every time I'd restart my computer it let me pick windows 10 or windows 11, In my BIOS though it didn't let me choose the KC3000 as a boot drive. I figured okay must be because I still haven't uninstalled windows 10 yet didn't think anything of it. No big deal.



New ram came yesterday. Super excited this morning I figure unlike that dual rank ram this ram is on my QVL list should have no issues lets goooo. I started doing benchmarks with my current setup everything as per usual passed with flying colors.

I got to install my new ram...... everything goes to shit. everything.. So after a bunch of blue screens and hear we are 5 hours later I'm able to get into windows on my old SSD with windows 10. I watched a bunch of videos on youtube and I still can't figure out why I can't set my M.2 to boot to it. I have to set it to CSM to see the friggin thing not UEFI I restart the computer doesn't let load windows from it. Btw I did try a diagnostic in of the m.2 in my BIOS and it passed no issues. If I try to boot from it well screw that it ain't happening I assume installing this ram corrupted my install or something. I have no idea why. I spent literally f'ing weeks trying to troubleshoot why the dual rank kits wouldn't work. I have no idea why I can only seem to get this computer to work with generic ass 2x8GB ram and on my old SSD.

I have new BIOS (I reinstalled them as well).

MSI B550 Gaming plus.

Kingston KC3000 it just seems to hate.



The other thing is I can't try the non dominant ram slots on their own to see if they aren't functioning. I tried this. My computer restarted gave me an error message to change my slots and the BIOS were in Chinese. Changed slots restarted BIOS were in English again.



Can anyone figure this out? At this point I can't image it's the rams fault since this is the 2nd instance of me trying to install other ram and everything not working well. Why does it not boot to the M.2 correctly?

I don't get it I'm absolutely just drained of this. I don't have time to devote to this crap anymore. At this point I'm considering selling my 5600X 3800X and buying an intel system. Apparently they aren't so finicky with ram. Think they'll see a M.2 in the bios and actually load to it?

I just don't know what to do. Like I've been doing this for over 20 years and I've never had so many headaches just with ram.



Worst part is everything and I mean everything was working perfect this morning. I had everyone how I wanted it. It was performing great. All I wanted was to add some f'ing ram.



Doesn't make sense. I'm not going to bother trying to put this new ram 4x8GB CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 into my system again.



I'm seriously considering just taking everything apart tomorrow and ordering a new motherboard but do I replace it with another AMD motherboard? Am I just going to have the same issues?