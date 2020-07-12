I have lower fps than other man with the same pc.-AC ODyssey

Hello guys. First my pc:
9700K stock 4600mhz ( 55C in game )
Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming
2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme ( 60C )
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP 3000MHZ
Seasonic 750W TX Titanium Ultra
SSD 1 TB Crucial
Hard Disk 1TB WB
Windows 10 1909 is up to date. Today i run Assassin Creed Odyssey and run through Atens.
I compared my fps with some person with same pc from youtube.
Link:
5:48 minute
Somebody get here 85fps when i have drops to 73-75fps. Any ideas why i dont have 85fps here? In other parts my fps is the same.
In other parts my fps is the same. Weird.
CPU doesnt matter i retested with 9900K and still 73-75fps.
