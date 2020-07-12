I have lower fps than other man with the same pc.-AC ODyssey

Hello guys. First my pc:9700K stock 4600mhz ( 55C in game )Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme ( 60C )2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP 3000MHZSeasonic 750W TX Titanium UltraSSD 1 TB CrucialHard Disk 1TB WBWindows 10 1909 is up to date. Today i run Assassin Creed Odyssey and run through Atens.I compared my fps with some person with same pc from youtube.Link:5:48 minuteSomebody get here 85fps when i have drops to 73-75fps. Any ideas why i dont have 85fps here? In other parts my fps is the same.In other parts my fps is the same. Weird.CPU doesnt matter i retested with 9900K and still 73-75fps.