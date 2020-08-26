I have a question if my current config with PCI-E 2.0 will be a problem with 4K VR

Hi,
I have a quite old system from 2014. Asus Formula IV MB with PCI-E 2.0x16.
I am wondering if it will cause performance loss when connecting a Reverb G2 headset that runs native 2160P.
I am planning to get the new 3080 series when they arrive.
Is my old PCI-E 2.0 gonna be an issue?
Thanks,
I have a quite old system from 2014. Asus Formula IV MB with PCI-E 2.0x16.
I am wondering if it will cause performance loss when connecting a Reverb G2 headset that runs native 2160P.
I am planning to get the new 3080 series when they arrive.
Is my old PCI-E 2.0 gonna be an issue?
Thanks,