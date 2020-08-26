I have a question if my current config with PCI-E 2.0 will be a problem with 4K VR

kiario

Feb 5, 2016
18
Hi,

I have a quite old system from 2014. Asus Formula IV MB with PCI-E 2.0x16.
I am wondering if it will cause performance loss when connecting a Reverb G2 headset that runs native 2160P.
I am planning to get the new 3080 series when they arrive.

Is my old PCI-E 2.0 gonna be an issue?

Thanks,
 
T4rd

T4rd

Apr 8, 2009
17,713
I wouldn't recommend it and would say you'll be much better off going for a 3070 instead and putting that $250+ saved towards a newer Zen 2 or 10th gen Intel platform, even if it's a cheaper Ryzen 5/i5 on a $100 mobo, to ensure there's no bottlenecking from the slower PCI-E and DDR-3 RAM.
 
