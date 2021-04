Hello I have a Ducky Shine 6 keyboard which when I press "I" keys simultaneously run several pressures of other keys, and the "or" it also makes me something similar, which makes me impossible to use it, I have reset the keyboard profile eliminating macros etc, and I have also disassembled and cleaned with isophrilic alcohol, I changed the USB cable, nothing seems to work, I leave a video so you can see the problem Thanks.