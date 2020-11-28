I have a msi gaming plus z390 should I upgrade

I am going to give full details sorry for length but the more info you have the better intel you can give me.



I have 2 m.2 ssd’ some is a Samsung 970 evo that’s my boot drive the second is a 860 black that’s backup for files.



I have a 2060 super it’s overclocked as far as I can go with msi afterburner.



I have a intel 7 9700k oc’d to 5.0

I have Corsair h100i liquid cool radiator mounted top side.

Case is fractal design meshify C

16 gb total of 3200mhz ram that’s two of 4 slots taken same MHz each and brand Corsair rgb.

750 Corsair power supply.



I want a 3080 or 90 later but I want to bring my build to be even better.

I don’t see the need to go to i9 and z490 at this time idk maybe when price drops for mobos and 9 chipset.



I want a white case and was thinking Corsair 4000d thoughts? Or any white suggestions?



Also do I need to upgrade to the 850 power supply?





should I get another z390 board mine is somewhat low end (msi mpg gaming plus z390) is there value in getting like an asus prime or gigabyte aurorus for example or would I be wasting my money?



Lastly should I get the 3600mhz ram and take the 3200mhz out is there a ton of value in doing that that’s even noticeable?

Thanks if you read this far I really appreciate any help. My budget is 600$ for right now but down the road suggestions budget at 1000$ say April next year are also appreciated. Thanks