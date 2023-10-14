I have a 3 monitor setup and games detecting my 3rd as my 2, but windows are detecting correctly.

#1 is a monoprice 32" Zero - G freesync
#2 is Samsung G7 32" (Primary)
#2 is just an 12.6" sensor panel.

Escape From Tarkov has my Samsung Listed in the drop down menu, but when select it goes to my sensor panel, so I have to select a "blank" monitor in the drop down menu.
Doom External in order to play on #2 I have to select #3 monitor.
Quake / Quake II has my Samsung listed as display 1.
OBS my Samsung as Primary
Starfield has Samsung.

Not even sure is this is the correct forum to post in.
 
