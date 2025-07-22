I had my first taste of FSB/BCLK overclocking... And I didn't like it

Today I finally tried to ring out every ounce I could out of my i7 950 (a good sample that does 4.2 ghz at like 1.25v) and a Xeon X5675 that I just bought. My MSI X58m motherboard could not boot windows beyond 187MHz, which sucks with my 23x multiplier on both CPUs, so I can't get the full potential out of the chips... Sigh. I guess I was spoiled with an unlocked multiplier.



I don't know why, but it feels really disappointing when you realize that you're not going to get full performance out of a chip, but eh, I guess it is what it is, still fun to tinker with at 4.2 ghz



Another side note, I don't know how my CPU stayed so cool on my NH-U12S, which usually limits my overclocks on every other platform. At one point, I was using enough power that my CPU alone was making my Corsair AX760i power supply turn on its fan... The only other CPU I can get to do that is my FX-8 CPUs on a 240mm Aio, yet my NH-U12S was running that i7-950 at 75C for that little bit of Prime95. Thinking longer about it, I was using a 2500rpm hyper 212 fan and my ambient air was pretty chilly because it is night and my window AC unit was still running. Still, impressive! And an impressively leaky chip, how does a quad core use as much power as an 8320!?