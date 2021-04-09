I got brand new flicker free screen and hurts my eyes help me fix the settings please acer x27 predator. 144hz 4k...

Hi all, I got brand new flicker free screen and hurts my eyes help me fix the settings please acer x27 predator. this is 27 4k 144hz screen for those who are not familiar,

my previous monitor was 23" eizo forris full hd scaling 150 dpi

My current settings are as follows due to my current weak gpu - i am expecting to receive gpu in next 2-3 weeks so i can go to 4k,

now i am using acer at full hd - but please you can also provide me settings for 4k as well.



Distance between my self and monitor is. 1 meter.



Monitor is connected to gpu via hdmi,

Current resolution 1920x1080 60hz. - i cant go up because gpu doesnt support 4k at 60kz or 144kz .



Acer is set to user mode > picture



Peak white nits ( current settings 300 ) maximum which i can go is 500 nits



Contrast 50



Blue light is at 50% - it can go to off,80%,70%,60%,50%



Dark boost level 1



Backlight response hybrid



SDR VARIABLE backlight > on



auto brightness > on



auto black level > on







Color



Relative gamma > default



sdr colors srgb > on

dp ycbcr srgb > on



hdmi ycbcr srgb > on



color temp > blue light







GAMING >



Overdrive > normal ( i can change to extreme or off )

mode user >

wide mode > aspect

deep sleep > dp deep sleep on > hdmi deep sleep > on





Tell me which things i should change and to what.



Thanks.