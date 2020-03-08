I give up - PowerEdge 1900

The raid 5/i is the most annoying pci-e card i've EVER dealt with.
What in gods green dying earth does this POS use for RAM?
The only thing that has worked thus far is a 256MB DDR2 3200R and this has MultiBit ECC errors. Then if it does work, it hangs, when loading.
(I have gotten a OS installed and loaded, but then it just stops working and hangs.)
I have tried so many different rams it is annoying, just now I tried 1GB 3200R, and 2 different 2GB sticks.
I know, I can bypass this shit and use the sata connections, and honestly I might, but I have three NAS drives that isn't designed for sata. Which is annoying.
Unless someone knows how I can use them with regular sata. LMK thanks.
And I have no clue where a thread likes this goes honestly anyways, ive never discuess computer server hardware before.
What in gods green dying earth does this POS use for RAM?
The only thing that has worked thus far is a 256MB DDR2 3200R and this has MultiBit ECC errors. Then if it does work, it hangs, when loading.
(I have gotten a OS installed and loaded, but then it just stops working and hangs.)
I have tried so many different rams it is annoying, just now I tried 1GB 3200R, and 2 different 2GB sticks.
I know, I can bypass this shit and use the sata connections, and honestly I might, but I have three NAS drives that isn't designed for sata. Which is annoying.
Unless someone knows how I can use them with regular sata. LMK thanks.
And I have no clue where a thread likes this goes honestly anyways, ive never discuess computer server hardware before.