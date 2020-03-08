I give up - PowerEdge 1900

The raid 5/i is the most annoying pci-e card i've EVER dealt with.



What in gods green dying earth does this POS use for RAM?



The only thing that has worked thus far is a 256MB DDR2 3200R and this has MultiBit ECC errors. Then if it does work, it hangs, when loading.

(I have gotten a OS installed and loaded, but then it just stops working and hangs.)

I have tried so many different rams it is annoying, just now I tried 1GB 3200R, and 2 different 2GB sticks.



I know, I can bypass this shit and use the sata connections, and honestly I might, but I have three NAS drives that isn't designed for sata. Which is annoying.

Unless someone knows how I can use them with regular sata. LMK thanks.







And I have no clue where a thread likes this goes honestly anyways, ive never discuess computer server hardware before.