I freaking hate USB type C connectors.

Discussion in 'Smart Phones and Devices' started by vegeta535, Dec 9, 2019.

    vegeta535

    So after a month my pixel 2xl replacement is already showing signs of issues with the connector. Google replaced the last one for the same issue. This is the 3rd phone I had with a USB C connector and they all developed issues with in a year. I have been extra careful with the replacement and still issues developed. Aonther guy at work also told me he is starting to have connection issues with his S10 after about 6 months. Do I just have bad luck or are USB C connectors not worth a shit? I never had issues with the various so called inferior micro USB connectors.
     
    Kardonxt

    I haven't heard of the failure rate being any worse than micro USB.

    Not sure if your Pixel supports it but I upgraded to wireless chargers at my desk and nightstand. Other than long road trips I never have to touch the usb port anymore.

    I do see a ton of problems with intermittent connectivity on USB C docking stations. Sometimes it's the docks, sometimes mobos, sometimes drivers, sometimes OS.... I loathe them. I wish we could go back to real dedicated laptop docking ports.
     
    vegeta535

    It doesn't support wireless charging unfortunately. It is finicky no matter which cable, computer or wall charger I use. I probably didn't have more then 30 plugs/unplugs on this phone before it started becoming a issue.
     
    criccio

    Hmm, this is the first I've heard of people having problems with TypeC. I think every device I use has one and have been great... so far.
     
    Kardonxt

    That's rough. Do you know if the replacement was a refurb? No telling how many plugs it's had prior if so.

    I think standard usb c still uses 4 large through PCB pins for strength. Although I wouldn't be shocked if phone makers are using some special surface mount only jack to cut size down .00001 mm
     
    vegeta535

    It was a refurb. Looked brand new but that doesn't mean much.
     
    Justintoxicated

    My Pixel 2XL is getting picky about which cable I plug it into. It was also refurb because my first one developed a usb-c issue where the headphone adapter would not work.
     
    Mav451

    My OG Pixel is on its 3rd year - no issue. Maybe it's a Pixel 2XL specific thing?
    Note - I only use the smaller (non-XL) models. Don't know what they're doing with the XLs lol. My friend has a Pixel 2 (regular) and hasn't mentioned anything either.
     
    ChronoReverse

    I only recently sold my Pixel 2 XL but had no issues.
     
    Master_shake_

    get a wireless charger?
     
    Dan_D

    I've had my Pixel 2 XL for awhile and I haven't had any issues with it.
     
    T4rd

    I love USB C.. haven't had any wear out on me across my PCs or phones so far and I had a Nexus 6P for 2 years which was one of the first phones to use it. No issues with my 2 XL either after almost 2 years. Bad luck or bad cables (breaking the connector or something) on your end, I'd say.

    I recall Nimisys' thread where he had the same issue with his 2 XL and it turned out to be a little bit of lint in the port. Once he cleaned it out it was good again, so maybe check that out.
     
    jeremyshaw

    My laptop uses USB-c charging has been fine since OCT 2018, when I got it. My Switch uses USB-c as well, and has been fine since launch.

    I do know of one person with a Pixel 2 with an USB-c port that won't hold in a charge cable, and despite our attempts to clean out the port, the cables just don't click/catch in. We tried several different cables (pixel OEM, some cheap one bought from a store a few minutes before, and my MBP charger+cable - I don't have a MBP, though I like their charger design and disconnectable DC cable), and short of some fine jingling, nothing was getting a charger connection.

    Don't know what that person did in the end.
     
    Rattle

    I have a 2 year old pixel 2 (not xl) no issues so far. Have 2 stock charges/cables and a nice USB to USB C my dx120 came with I use also. Have a few micro USB to C adapter I use with old cables I still have and no issues.
     
    Justintoxicated

    My port is just worn out, probably from plugging USB-C cables in and out of it. They all fit lose, so sometimes I'll plug it in and it will start charging, but by the time I set it down the cable has partially come unplug and the phone won't charge.

    Wow I removed the pocket lint and it's working much better. I really had to dig it out, it kinda formed a new floor in the connector. I used a twisty tie, and even after I had dug it out there was more trapped on the edges that was very hard to see.
     
    ChronoReverse

    This is the second case where the port was fine but was stuffed with lint haha.
     
    vegeta535

    It was the first thing I check and and the ports are clean. My 6P and first pixel 2xl both became completely loose after a year. The replacement still "clicks" in but needs a little jiggling to get connected and rapid charging.
     
    Justintoxicated

    Yea, it was a port that went bad on my original pixel 2XL. The headphone adapter wouldn't work.
     
    Commander Shepard

    USB-C rocks! Beats mini, micro, and lightning, IMO.
     
    WarriorX

    I have this issue too...

    My original charger/cable is hit or miss. I have a car charger and cable though that works perfectly. I did find that blowing can air into the port has helped so I'm doing that regularly now.
     
    auntjemima

    So, obviously this is all conjecture, but I have had my p2XL since launch and I work in grease, dirt, snow, kicked it into space a few times and I've never had a single issue with the connector. It's been the most rugged so far on any phone I have owned. Still using the same charger YEARS later.
     
    SticKx911

    auntjemima

    Can you post some pictures of this device installed on your phone? There is only a single picture and either I'm too tired and hungry or I do not see how it connects to your phone.
     
    SticKx911

    Sure. Case pretty much required. I've been using this for almost a year now. Works awesome. Wireless is slow ish, but more than enough for me. The magnetic side is quick and still allows data through for Android auto or data transfer. I can use the same cable for my pixel and my work iPhone which is helpful. It doesn't stick out as far as it looks with a case, and I abuse the crap out of this phone and it's taken the abuse like a boss. ;)
    IMG_1988.jpg IMG_1989.jpg
     
    auntjemima

    Thanks. It does stick out a bit. Interesting idea and I'm surprised it allows data transfer.
     
    vegeta535

    I though about getting that but just don't like it sticking out like that. Even with a case I had fear of it snagging on something and breaking the port.
     
    SticKx911

    I did too. With a case, it's not quite as pronounced. It definitely still sticks out though. With kids and atlanta driving, it's less risk than it getting snagged on a fall with a cord attached for me. At worst the adapter gets smashed. There's not really enough leverage to do any damage to the phone I would think. It probably does hurt it's ip rating though so meh, pros/cons.
     
    Dark12

    Skylinestar

    To make things worse, every phone manufacturers have their own damn designs of USB-C with various charging capabilities. To make shit worse, most come in USB2.0 data transfer speed except those top end phones. Cream of crop: with or without audio DAC.
     
    Gavian

    I've had issues with my Pixel 3 where sometimes it will not charge. It turns out that the port on the phone had lint stuck in it. I pulled it out and now it charges.
     
    mtrupi

    My wife's S9 was having trouble with the USB-C connection. Changed the cable for a high quality cable and it's been good ever since. My Lumia 950 is being more useless every day but the USB-C connector remains flawless.
     
    defaultluser

    I've been using the charger that came with it, and cord from amazon, and have not had any issues charging my Pixel 2. had it 18 months now
     
    auntjemima

    Same here.
     
    ppilot

    So one thing to watch out for is lint getting trapped in the phone's socket which prevents a good connection. I thought I was going to have to get a new phone due to the connection issues I was having with my Pixel 2, but after doing some research I cleaned out the socket with a small paper clip and it fixed my problem.
     
    Skillz

    So far USB-C has been the best version of USB on phones that I've ever owned.

    Hasn't been a year yet, but it's getting there and it's showing no signs of issues.

    Pixel 3 XL.
     
    cjcox

    The connector (hole) is big enough to get filled with all sort of "stuff" (lint, dust, junk). Mine got a stray piece of lint, I plugged into it and now everything is loose even after cleaning the debris out. Sigh...

    Didn't have the problem with micro USB, it was just so tiny.
     
    IdiotInCharge

    OG Pixel, still good, 3a, still good. ASUS laptop coming up on two years old, still good, and it's a creaky bastard otherwise.
     
    She loved E

    Pixel 2 here, had this issue as well. Multiple aggressive cleanings with a needle got out a bunch of lint and it helped. Now the charger stays plugged in, before I cleaned it it was super finnicky and would fall out with the slightest touch.
     
    OFaceSIG

    Sounds like a pixel problem. My first type C phone was my nexus 6p. Now I have a OnePlus 5t. But had/have zero issues with the type C connector. I agree with others. I love typeC more than any other type of connector.
     
    Saturn_V

    My experience was the other way. I had intermittent drop outs in my car- which made Android Auto unusable. I swapped out the fancy nylon braided cable with a generic one and all my connection issues went away. And I had tried cleaning the port with GUM Proxabrushes and compressed air blasts too. I was days away from paying a fixaphone joint $200 (micro solder) to replace the port on my barely year-old Moto G6.

    Always try multiple cables before pronouncing the port DOA.
     
