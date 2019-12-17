I freaking hate USB type C connectors.

So after a month my pixel 2xl replacement is already showing signs of issues with the connector. Google replaced the last one for the same issue. This is the 3rd phone I had with a USB C connector and they all developed issues with in a year. I have been extra careful with the replacement and still issues developed. Aonther guy at work also told me he is starting to have connection issues with his S10 after about 6 months. Do I just have bad luck or are USB C connectors not worth a shit? I never had issues with the various so called inferior micro USB connectors.

