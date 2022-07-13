I found this tip to be really beneficial: change iphone/ipad backup location in windows

This is one good tip. If you have an apple device and you want to back it up using itunes, you will have to use space on your c: drive (OS drive) because it is the default location and itunes doesn't allow you to change it. There is no option in itunes for this. Now, the OS drive is usually the fastest drive (SSD) you have and probably the lowest in capacity because you just have OS files in there--for speed purposes--and not data files. With Iphone and Ipad backup files being in the range of 64 GB to 1TB, it can easily eat your space in your lovely OS drive which supposedly is reserved only for OS and program files.With the instructions in the above website, you can trick itunes into saving your backups to another location in your computer. This way, you can save your large backup files to a data drive ( HDD for example that is meant for data and large enough (these can go up to 18TB now) to hold multiple iOS devices's backup files.I have this implemented. I have lots of apple devices. Without this tip, I wouldn't have been able to fit all my backup files into my 1TB OS drive. Neat ! And I want to share it.