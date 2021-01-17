I found balance with my 5950x.

've been playing with my 5950x/Tomahawk X570 for weeks trying to find balance in the system between multi-score and single core scores. I tried an all core overclock first and while the multi-core scores looked nice, the single core dropped like my ex-wife on our first date. I knew this old school overclock wasn't the way to go with the new Ryzen 5950x so I kept working at it, trying various settings and one thing is for sure, I know the Tomahawk bios like the back of my hand now and I even went so far as to install a bios reset switch on the back of my case to save time by not having to open the case up. I made my first real progress last week when I found the PBO 4 setting in bios, all scores looked good after this change but I was unable to improve on them....until today! I was amazed what this little tweak did for me...I took the LLC out of auto and experimented with the various settings and found LLC 8 worked best for me. My Cinebench R20 and R23 scores jumped up quite a bit in both multi-core and single core, and I also achieved new best in time spy as well. This will be my daily driver settings and the best part is everything is still on air, now I can rest