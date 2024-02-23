I found 3080 ti graphics card Founders Edition - $250 at craiglist.

I happen saw 3080ti for $250.00 from CL link -
https://pittsburgh.craigslist.org/sop/d/pittsburgh-3080-ti-graphics-card/7720014721.html
GL.
Because 7 out of 10 times people that are selling items on Offerup are desperate for money and usually let them go for a better deal. Unless they are a seasoned OfferUp seller that just let things sit for no reason and marinate that even a higher price than what it's worth just to see if they can sell it and they never do.I have purcahsed dozens of Craigslist items in the Twin Cities, MN area without issue. The last video card I bought was a 1080 TI FE and it was a flawless transaction in a Target parking lot. This deal seems crazy good though, border line too good.