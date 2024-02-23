I found 3080 ti graphics card Founders Edition - $250 at craiglist.

Not bad price, IF you are local to that area, which I am, and I have seen several similar cards in a similar price range +/- $50......

IF I had a desktop, I might buy it, but I switched to mini-me boxes 2 years ago, and my son already has a 4080, so no go there either :)
 
That’s a steal if it’s legit , ask to see pics of it running and a gpu id or something . Better safe than sorry on CL
 
Be VERY cautious on Craig's list. It's crazy more than half of what is listed are scams. It's crazy how they can never get a hold of it. So many people in the overpopulated cities that keep making new emails over and over all criminals.
Make sure when you buy something from someone they are "Youtru" certified like me. It's a seal of approval. Also look for good feedback.
 
I have purcahsed dozens of Craigslist items in the Twin Cities, MN area without issue. The last video card I bought was a 1080 TI FE and it was a flawless transaction in a Target parking lot. This deal seems crazy good though, border line too good.
 
Because 7 out of 10 times people that are selling items on Offerup are desperate for money and usually let them go for a better deal. Unless they are a seasoned OfferUp seller that just let things sit for no reason and marinate that even a higher price than what it's worth just to see if they can sell it and they never do.
 
