I folding with a 5930k and a 2080ti as a space heater this morning and um

Not overclocked the CPU temp is flitting between 88 and 89C. I'm using a 360mm radiator and a d5 pump, ek waterblock, change the water and biocide out every year. good flow and no dust in the radiator. No overclock. Do you reckon I should re-paste? The last time I pasted it was in May 2019 with thermal grizzly kryonaut.
Fan speeds are blank for some headers because for cleanliness of wiring I use a silverstone 1 to 8 adapter to run the case fans.
