I folding with a 5930k and a 2080ti as a space heater this morning and um

Not overclocked the CPU temp is flitting between 88 and 89C. I'm using a 360mm radiator and a d5 pump, ek waterblock, change the water and biocide out every year. good flow and no dust in the radiator. No overclock. Do you reckon I should re-paste? The last time I pasted it was in May 2019 with thermal grizzly kryonaut.
Fan speeds are blank for some headers because for cleanliness of wiring I use a silverstone 1 to 8 adapter to run the case fans.
 

There is no reason for those temps at stock clocks. I ran my 5820k @ 4.5Ghz for years with a 240mm AIO (Corsair H100i GTX) and temps never got that hot until a pinhole leak caused most of the coolant to evaporate. When I turned my 5820k system into my backup computer, I downgraded to a CoolerMaster 212 Evo (with 2 high CFM fans in push-pull) because I didn't want to deal with water cooling for a secondary/backup rig. Now I get temps in the high 80's at full load also, but that is with the CPU still overclocked and with a much smaller air cooler. I do use aggressive fan profiles, but still, at stock clocks a 360mm radiator should be borderline overkill.

I've never had a system where changing the paste made more than a trivial difference. Even a bad paste job should not be causing your CPU to overheat like that at stock clocks.

When you feel the radiator, how hot is it?
 
