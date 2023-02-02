I finally ordered a RTX 4080 Founders card from Nvidia.

Ever since the launch of the RTX 4090 I tried to get one. No one ever had one in stock. I got tired of Nvidia and their crap. But I am still a fan boy. I saw used 4090's and did not trust people when it comes anything over $1000.00. So I finally decided to get a RTX 4080. And the partners price for very little over clock where way to high. So I Founders RTX 4080 is what I decided on. Runs cooler and I know I can overclock it. And power is not bad. I am happy. And really old and was afraid I would die before I could get a 4090.