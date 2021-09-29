I finally decided which new phone, the 2021 Motorolla One 5g Ace is the best choice.

xDiVolatilX said: Yes I do always use max brightness on my phone & monitor. I do tons of media consumption when I'm on breaks or lunch or waiting for whatever reason mainly youtube or movies. Actually linus just released a video with another youtube reviewer guy saying his oled and oleds in general experience burn in in less than 2 years I can attest to that lol Click to expand...

I do get like 4-5 hours screen on time on my phone daily but its mostly indoors, I have auto brightness set to it goes to 30 or so. 100 outside though. No sign of any burn in, never had any on my previous Sammy phones too. I just find the 100 to be blinding unless I am outside in direct sunlight then I am okay. I cant imagine using that all the time, it might cause early onset CataractsNow I saw the video from Linus, a few things there, they were daily driving it at almost full brightness on SDR, I assume most likely to combat bright office environment, it is like the worst usecase right there. I have my C1 on 30 for office use. While gaming I have it at 100 of course in HDR mode. So far so good. Plus Linus ran pixel refresher and it cleaned up his screen so it was more likely a image retention rather than burn in.At the end of the day, OLEDs just need a little bit more common sense, if you are in a bright room and just uses full brightness all the time, then it is clearly not for you. For me thus far it's perfect. ABL hardly kicks in as my brightness is low, no eye fatigue as well. I'm in Ireland so hardly any sun herebut even when there is, my window is on the wall behind the monitor and not direct.