I finally decided which new phone, the 2021 Motorolla One 5g Ace is the best choice.

EDIT: So I settled on buying the Motorolla One 5g Ace. I'll explain in a new post bellow.
|NETWORK
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 41, 78 *(make sure your carrier support the 5G bands)
|BODY
|Dimensions
|171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4 mm (6.74 x 3.07 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|215.5 g (7.62 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches, 111.6 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~387 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, SAR
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Well I have installed custom ROMs in the past to newer versions of Android. I doubt I will even update it. I am not fanatical when it comes to phone software most apps still work after years. Is there anything I should be worried about that a custom ROM couldn't fix?HTC is gone so I wouldnt count much on it being supported in the long run.
I think someone has been spending way too much time on the Displays forum.
My near-launch-day S9+ is getting a bit long in the tooth but doesn't have a single bit of burn-in. I'd soon get annoyed by it if it did, of course. I'm not really one to bury my face in my phone though.lmao hey Senn I have been in the market for a new phone for a while. I have terrible burn in on my S8+ It's a amoled & i hate it so much lol I cringe every time I use the phone I never want an oled ever again for phone or tv nothing get oleds away from me hahaha
Yea thats whats good wiith android, that said though there is still a lot of propietary code, Samsung is the biggest culprit. So wih custom roms some basic features like camera or mic etc.. might not work, worth checking out and asking on XDAWell I have installed custom ROMs in the past to newer versions of Android. I doubt I will even update it. I am not fanatical when it comes to phone software most apps still work after years. Is there anything I should be worried about that a custom ROM couldn't fix?
Are you on 100% brightness on your phone 8-10 hours a day? lollmao hey Senn I have been in the market for a new phone for a while. I have terrible burn in on my S8+ It's a amoled & i hate it so much lol I cringe every time I use the phone I never want an oled ever again for phone or tv nothing get oleds away from me hahaha
It would be a last resort for me to add a custom rom to a 2020 or 2021 model phone. The U20 was released summer of 2020 the Desire 21 pro was released early 2021. The rom should last years before needing any new OS installation. Heck I'm still on my era correct rom on my S8+ (although I did install a same build clean bloatware free rom from xda developers site] and I haven't had any compatibility issues with any programs or websites.Yea thats whats good wiith android, that said though there is still a lot of propietary code, Samsung is the biggest culprit. So wih custom roms some basic features like camera or mic etc.. might not work, worth checking out and asking on XDA
Yes I do always use max brightness on my phone & monitor. I do tons of media consumption when I'm on breaks or lunch or waiting for whatever reason mainly youtube or movies. Actually linus just released a video with another youtube reviewer guy saying his oled and oleds in general experience burn in in less than 2 years I can attest to that lolAre you on 100% brightness on your phone 8-10 hours a day? lol
I've had OLED phone screens since the S2 days and never had a single burn in experience
I was a big HTC guy back in the day when they were making phones for Google, I had the Nexus One and HTC Desire. Absolutely loved those. Switched to the Note devices from Samsung after and cant really go back, prefer the big screen and just the overall design from Samsung, they are shit in customisation with their locked code base but they are keeping up with updates and removed that shit UI they had early days, closer to Android Vanilla now.It would be a last resort for me to add a custom rom to a 2020 or 2021 model phone. The U20 was released summer of 2020 the Desire 21 pro was released early 2021. The rom should last years before needing any new OS installation. Heck I'm still on my era correct rom on my S8+ (although I did install a same build clean bloatware free rom from xda developers site] and I haven't had any compatibility issues with any programs or websites.
What do you think about the U20 vs the Desire 21?
I do get like 4-5 hours screen on time on my phone daily but its mostly indoors, I have auto brightness set to it goes to 30 or so. 100 outside though. No sign of any burn in, never had any on my previous Sammy phones too. I just find the 100 to be blinding unless I am outside in direct sunlight then I am okay. I cant imagine using that all the time, it might cause early onset CataractsYes I do always use max brightness on my phone & monitor. I do tons of media consumption when I'm on breaks or lunch or waiting for whatever reason mainly youtube or movies. Actually linus just released a video with another youtube reviewer guy saying his oled and oleds in general experience burn in in less than 2 years I can attest to that lol
Ok thanks. You know what, I'm over the HTC Phones.HTC is Taiwanese so you’ll only have google spying on you.
Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|BODY
|Dimensions
|169 x 75.6 x 9 mm (6.65 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Water-repellent design
|DISPLAY
|Type
|LCD, 144Hz, HDR10
|Size
|6.7 inches, 106.6 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~401 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), 1.75µm
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120ps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|MISC
|Colors
|Nebula Blue
|BODY
|Dimensions
|166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm (6.54 x 3.00 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Water-repellent coating
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, HDR10
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|MISC
|Colors
|Volcanic Gray, Frosted Silver