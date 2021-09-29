I finally decided which new phone, the 2021 Motorolla One 5g Ace is the best choice.

EDIT: So I settled on buying the Motorolla One 5g Ace. I'll explain in a new post bellow.
 
I think someone has been spending way too much time on the Displays forum. ;)
 
NETWORK
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G bands1, 3, 28, 41, 78 *(make sure your carrier support the 5G bands)
BODYDimensions171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4 mm (6.74 x 3.07 x 0.37 in)
Weight215.5 g (7.62 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.8 inches, 111.6 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~387 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm
FeaturesHDR
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, SAR
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

 
I checked the 5g coverage map seems like most of california is dark purple which represents 5g. Unless I am wrong I think I'm safe & good to go? Can anyone confirm this? 5g for tmobile on this phone in California? says
5G bands1, 3, 28, 41, 78 *(make sure your carrier support the 5G bands)
 
HTC is gone so I wouldnt count much on it being supported in the long run.
Well I have installed custom ROMs in the past to newer versions of Android. I doubt I will even update it. I am not fanatical when it comes to phone software most apps still work after years. Is there anything I should be worried about that a custom ROM couldn't fix?
 
I think someone has been spending way too much time on the Displays forum. ;)
lmao hey Senn I have been in the market for a new phone for a while. I have terrible burn in on my S8+ It's a amoled & i hate it so much lol I cringe every time I use the phone I never want an oled ever again for phone or tv nothing get oleds away from me hahaha
 
lmao hey Senn I have been in the market for a new phone for a while. I have terrible burn in on my S8+ It's a amoled & i hate it so much lol I cringe every time I use the phone I never want an oled ever again for phone or tv nothing get oleds away from me hahaha
My near-launch-day S9+ is getting a bit long in the tooth but doesn't have a single bit of burn-in. I'd soon get annoyed by it if it did, of course. I'm not really one to bury my face in my phone though.
 
The only thing stopping me fron getting the U20 is the HTC Desire 21 Pro. Which one would you guys get? The U20 has a faster processor but the Desire 21 pro has a newer one?

This is such a tough decision... help lol

This guy compares them check it and let me know which one is better

Watch "HTC Still Exists - Desire 21 Pro 5G Unboxing" on YouTube
 
Well I have installed custom ROMs in the past to newer versions of Android. I doubt I will even update it. I am not fanatical when it comes to phone software most apps still work after years. Is there anything I should be worried about that a custom ROM couldn't fix?
Yea thats whats good wiith android, that said though there is still a lot of propietary code, Samsung is the biggest culprit. So wih custom roms some basic features like camera or mic etc.. might not work, worth checking out and asking on XDA
 
lmao hey Senn I have been in the market for a new phone for a while. I have terrible burn in on my S8+ It's a amoled & i hate it so much lol I cringe every time I use the phone I never want an oled ever again for phone or tv nothing get oleds away from me hahaha
Are you on 100% brightness on your phone 8-10 hours a day? lol

I've had OLED phone screens since the S2 days and never had a single burn in experience :D
 
Yea thats whats good wiith android, that said though there is still a lot of propietary code, Samsung is the biggest culprit. So wih custom roms some basic features like camera or mic etc.. might not work, worth checking out and asking on XDA
It would be a last resort for me to add a custom rom to a 2020 or 2021 model phone. The U20 was released summer of 2020 the Desire 21 pro was released early 2021. The rom should last years before needing any new OS installation. Heck I'm still on my era correct rom on my S8+ (although I did install a same build clean bloatware free rom from xda developers site] and I haven't had any compatibility issues with any programs or websites.

What do you think about the U20 vs the Desire 21?
 
Are you on 100% brightness on your phone 8-10 hours a day? lol

I've had OLED phone screens since the S2 days and never had a single burn in experience :D
Yes I do always use max brightness on my phone & monitor. I do tons of media consumption when I'm on breaks or lunch or waiting for whatever reason mainly youtube or movies. Actually linus just released a video with another youtube reviewer guy saying his oled and oleds in general experience burn in in less than 2 years I can attest to that lol
 
It would be a last resort for me to add a custom rom to a 2020 or 2021 model phone. The U20 was released summer of 2020 the Desire 21 pro was released early 2021. The rom should last years before needing any new OS installation. Heck I'm still on my era correct rom on my S8+ (although I did install a same build clean bloatware free rom from xda developers site] and I haven't had any compatibility issues with any programs or websites.

What do you think about the U20 vs the Desire 21?
I was a big HTC guy back in the day when they were making phones for Google, I had the Nexus One and HTC Desire. Absolutely loved those. Switched to the Note devices from Samsung after and cant really go back, prefer the big screen and just the overall design from Samsung, they are shit in customisation with their locked code base but they are keeping up with updates and removed that shit UI they had early days, closer to Android Vanilla now.

So just to summarise and answer your question, I am not sure, I would usually stay away from HTC knowing what market share they have at the moment and I was surprised they had a new phone out, but I wouldnt be surprised they did an LG and just killed it. Would be hard to get support then.
The specs are good though I dont think you can go wrong but I think just for a longer lifespan the newer phone might be better.
 
Yes I do always use max brightness on my phone & monitor. I do tons of media consumption when I'm on breaks or lunch or waiting for whatever reason mainly youtube or movies. Actually linus just released a video with another youtube reviewer guy saying his oled and oleds in general experience burn in in less than 2 years I can attest to that lol
I do get like 4-5 hours screen on time on my phone daily but its mostly indoors, I have auto brightness set to it goes to 30 or so. 100 outside though. No sign of any burn in, never had any on my previous Sammy phones too. I just find the 100 to be blinding unless I am outside in direct sunlight then I am okay. I cant imagine using that all the time, it might cause early onset Cataracts :D

Now I saw the video from Linus, a few things there, they were daily driving it at almost full brightness on SDR, I assume most likely to combat bright office environment, it is like the worst usecase right there. I have my C1 on 30 for office use. While gaming I have it at 100 of course in HDR mode. So far so good. Plus Linus ran pixel refresher and it cleaned up his screen so it was more likely a image retention rather than burn in.
At the end of the day, OLEDs just need a little bit more common sense, if you are in a bright room and just uses full brightness all the time, then it is clearly not for you. For me thus far it's perfect. ABL hardly kicks in as my brightness is low, no eye fatigue as well. I'm in Ireland so hardly any sun here :D but even when there is, my window is on the wall behind the monitor and not direct.
 
Wait is this HTC considered to be like one of those Xiaomi or Huawei phones where the Chinese government can spy on me? Or am I safe with the HTC? Lol :wtf:
 
HTC is Taiwanese so you’ll only have google spying on you.
Ok thanks. You know what, I'm over the HTC Phones.

I think I'm going to get the new Motorola Edge 2021. Check out these specs


Technology		GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCH
Announced2021, August 19
StatusAvailable. Released 2021, September 02
BODY
Dimensions169 x 75.6 x 9 mm (6.65 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight200 g (7.05 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
Water-repellent design
DISPLAY
TypeLCD, 144Hz, HDR10
Size6.7 inches, 106.6 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~401 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 642L

MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), 1.75µm
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120ps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
FeaturesHDR
Video1080p@30fps
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 30W
MISC
ColorsNebula Blue


The only thing I can think of that this Moto Edge 2021 doesn't have is a telephoto lens? I think it checks all the other boxes right?
 
Motorola One 5G Ace​

  • Released 2021, January 14
    212g, 9.9mm thickness
    Android 10
    64GB/128GB storage, microSDXC
  • 6.7"
    1080x2400 pixels
  • 48MP
    2160p
  • 4/6GB RAM
    Snapdragon 750G 5G
  • 5000mAh
    Li-Po
NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2021, January 08
StatusAvailable. Released 2021, January 14
BODYDimensions166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm (6.54 x 3.00 x 0.39 in)
Weight212 g (7.48 oz)
SIMNano-SIM
Water-repellent coating
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, HDR10
Size6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
GPUAdreno 619
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm
FeaturesHDR
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 15W
MISCColorsVolcanic Gray, Frosted Silver
 
I bought the Motorolla One 5g Ace 128/6 version. I posted Its specs directly from GSM Areana in the previous post just above this one. I bought it open box on amazon for 199 bucks. The phone came in flawless, actually brand new. The color is beautiful. Popped my tmobile sim & 128gb micro sd card and they both worked first attempt automatically without a hitch. Phone setup was very easy & was not a pain. The moto echo system is very simple & intuitive i like it a lot. The phone checked almost all of the boxes I needed in my next budget 5g phone buy for the right price. Popped it in a nice rugged case as now It's bomb proof. Phone is fast & snappy & 1080p is a perfect resolution looks crisp & clean. It even has a 3.5mm jack & a 5000mah battery that lasts as long as it should. In LA California there is plenty of 5g around for me to always see a 5g connection. Wifi works good at home. For 2 bills & it being brand new I am very happy with this purchase so far. It's been a week, let's see how it does in time.
 
