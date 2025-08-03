I did a 4.8ghz cinebench r15 run... The X5675 is a beast!

Haswellbeast
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2025
- Messages
- 473
I just ran 4.8ghz on a CPU architecture from 2010, it just... It's so much power.
It was my motherboard all along then, that X58m is truly a piece of garbage! (Relative to my top of the line xpower) That x58m can barely manage 185ish fsb, while the xpower is taking it like a champ!
Also, for 4.8 ghz, I needed like 1.48v, is that on par with everyone else? To me, it seems pretty middle of the road for the x5675
It was my motherboard all along then, that X58m is truly a piece of garbage! (Relative to my top of the line xpower) That x58m can barely manage 185ish fsb, while the xpower is taking it like a champ!
Also, for 4.8 ghz, I needed like 1.48v, is that on par with everyone else? To me, it seems pretty middle of the road for the x5675