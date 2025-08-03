  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I did a 4.8ghz cinebench r15 run... The X5675 is a beast!

I just ran 4.8ghz on a CPU architecture from 2010, it just... It's so much power.

It was my motherboard all along then, that X58m is truly a piece of garbage! (Relative to my top of the line xpower) That x58m can barely manage 185ish fsb, while the xpower is taking it like a champ!

Also, for 4.8 ghz, I needed like 1.48v, is that on par with everyone else? To me, it seems pretty middle of the road for the x5675
 
