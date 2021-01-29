I desperately need help. I have no idea what's going on here...

A Gigabyte GA-A320M-S2H Motherboard: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079NYQQJJ

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07B41WS48

Patriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 8GB 3000MHz Performance Memory Module - PVS48G300C6 (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07MTVW1R1)

I will try to keep this as short as possible.I made a gaming computer for my wife out of used older PC parts. A Optiplex 3020 with Quad Core i5, 8gb RAM, RTX 2060, and bought a 700 Watt power supply to replace the one in the Optiplex along with a 1080p monitor. She had a fully working gaming computer and used it like this for a couple days. The thing worked fine, but she bought a new monitor that's 3440x1440 so I sold the 2060 and got her a RTX 2070 Super and a 800 watt power supply. I hooked both into the Dell motherboard and nothing. I turn the system on, the fans spin and everything lights up but no post message, no bios screen, no beeps, nothing. I remove the 2070 and put the 2060 back in and still nothing. I remove the 2060 so have no external GPU at all and still nothing. I swap back to the old 700 watt power supply. Nothing.So I said screw this... this old Optiplex isn't meant for this and probably just died because once it's plugged in the thing stays on and stays on instead of spinning up for a second and turning off like they usually do.So I ordered:I install everything, power on, all the fans light up just like before with the Dell and no post. No beeps. Nothing. Now I am completely confused because these are all new parts. Nothing left of the old Dell. So I go through the old troubleshooting... remove all USB plugs, and nothing. I remove the ram stick and nothing. I am about to plug in the old power supply (700 watt one), but I have a feeling it'll be the same thing.I just am tearing my hair out not understanding why I am getting NOTHING from the system just like before... it makes absolutely zero sense.I am really hoping someone has some thoughts on this.