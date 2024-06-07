I can't use my PC anymore,constant windows explorer crashes (help!)

Florin22xxl
Hi guys,
For the past 2 months i am having constant problems with my machine,geting random windows explorer crashes.
Sometimes it will work fine for 1 day,and the next (like today) i get explorer crashes every minute.
I installed a fresh copy of windows 11 pro 3 weeks down,downloaded the official ISO from Microsoft,all updates to date.
I ran the usually fixes but nothing helps:
powercfg –restoredefaultschemes
Sfc /scannow
DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
I am unable to use my pc anymore at this point.
I added some screenshots with my pc components.
I am using two video cards: 1080ti and a geforce 1050.
I tried using just one video card,some issues on both cards.
I tested the memory sticks,i am using 4 sticks of 16gb but no erorrs in memtest.
I usually keep my CPU at 4.2ghz,but ive tested it with everything on default and same issue.
I have windows installed on an M2 500gb ssd and I have bunch of normal ssd's.
I am using a corsair power supply,platinum 1000W.
Any input is greatly apreciated.
