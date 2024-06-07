  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

I can't use my PC anymore,constant windows explorer crashes (help!)

F

Florin22xxl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 9, 2011
Messages
236
Hi guys,

For the past 2 months i am having constant problems with my machine,geting random windows explorer crashes.
Sometimes it will work fine for 1 day,and the next (like today) i get explorer crashes every minute.
I installed a fresh copy of windows 11 pro 3 weeks down,downloaded the official ISO from Microsoft,all updates to date.
I ran the usually fixes but nothing helps:
powercfg –restoredefaultschemes
Sfc /scannow
DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

I am unable to use my pc anymore at this point.
I added some screenshots with my pc components.
I am using two video cards: 1080ti and a geforce 1050.
I tried using just one video card,some issues on both cards.
I tested the memory sticks,i am using 4 sticks of 16gb but no erorrs in memtest.
I usually keep my CPU at 4.2ghz,but ive tested it with everything on default and same issue.
I have windows installed on an M2 500gb ssd and I have bunch of normal ssd's.
I am using a corsair power supply,platinum 1000W.
Any input is greatly apreciated.
1.png
2.png
3.png
4.png
5.png
6-png.658492
 

Attachments

  • 6.png
    6.png
    42.8 KB · Views: 0
any chance youre using hdr? im still having random slowdowns, lock ups or crashing with hdr enabled. so i only turn it on/off as needed gaming and media playback does it automatically.
 
Try using just two sticks of ram. Memtest doesn't always detect all errors.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Try using just two sticks of ram. Memtest doesn't always detect all errors.
Click to expand...
I ran memtest on two pair of sticks last night,0 errors,gonna do the same again tonight for the other pair on the different ram slots on the board.
 
Unplug all but one drive and try a fresh install, preferably on a drive you aren't using in the machine currently. In fact unplug everything from the motherboard except a keyboard and one drive and try another fresh install.
First you could try uninstalling and deactivating all antivirus or any other "safety" programs as that can cause hanging issues somewhat commonly as well.
 
Use one good GPU on a clean install of drivers, use DDU. It seem like you know both GPUs have issues ("I tried using just one video card,some issues on both cards.") so try just one with no issues. Windows explorer and GPU drivers go hand in hand.
 
So i've removed two sticks of ram,leaving just 2x16GB inside and 0 crashes for the second day in a row.Will test it out more,but so far i hope this was my problem.I can easily just use 32gb,maybe i need to run them at lower speeds...(running them at 3000 now).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top