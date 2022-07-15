I can't understand the forum rules when creating post

Hashiriya415
Sorry if I did something wrong. I don't want to repeat it again. But could someone please help me understand the mistake.
Is this because it's in the wrong section? ( I used "software" category because I have no clue where to put this) Or because the website I mentioned? Or because I'm asking for invite code?
I crossed out the torrent website just in case that is the problem to mention this website.
Is Xenforo like some bot going around censoring what it thinks is harm and hate?
Do I have to go elsewhere to ask about other websites?
Your message (Can I get T*********** invite code please) contains inappropriate content:
Please do not discuss content of this nature on our site. This does not follow our rules. Your message may have been removed or altered.
[H]ard|Forum utilizes Xenforo's WARNING system. If you break a rule, you will receive a warning. Three warning points in a 30-day period will result in an automatic one-week ban. Warnings expire after 30 days but remain part of your permanent record if that warning was assigned a point(s) to begin with. Only you and the mod/admin team can see the warnings in your profile.
If anyone could provide me a invite could I appreciate it
sorry if this is the wrong section, I'm not sure where something like this goes
