I can't understand the forum rules when creating post

H

Hashiriya415

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
150
Sorry if I did something wrong. I don't want to repeat it again. But could someone please help me understand the mistake.
Is this because it's in the wrong section? ( I used "software" category because I have no clue where to put this) Or because the website I mentioned? Or because I'm asking for invite code?
I crossed out the torrent website just in case that is the problem to mention this website.
Is Xenforo like some bot going around censoring what it thinks is harm and hate?
Do I have to go elsewhere to ask about other websites?

Your message (Can I get T*********** invite code please) contains inappropriate content:
If anyone could provide me a invite could I appreciate it
sorry if this is the wrong section, I'm not sure where something like this goes
Click to expand...

Please do not discuss content of this nature on our site. This does not follow our rules. Your message may have been removed or altered.

[H]ard|Forum utilizes Xenforo's WARNING system. If you break a rule, you will receive a warning. Three warning points in a 30-day period will result in an automatic one-week ban. Warnings expire after 30 days but remain part of your permanent record if that warning was assigned a point(s) to begin with. Only you and the mod/admin team can see the warnings in your profile.
 
Johnx64

Johnx64

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
8,604
Hashiriya415 said:
Sorry if I did something wrong. I don't want to repeat it again. But could someone please help me understand the mistake.
Is this because it's in the wrong section? ( I used "software" category because I have no clue where to put this) Or because the website I mentioned? Or because I'm asking for invite code?
I crossed out the torrent website just in case that is the problem to mention this website.
Is Xenforo like some bot going around censoring what it thinks is harm and hate?
Do I have to go elsewhere to ask about other websites?

Your message (Can I get T*********** invite code please) contains inappropriate content:


Please do not discuss content of this nature on our site. This does not follow our rules. Your message may have been removed or altered.

[H]ard|Forum utilizes Xenforo's WARNING system. If you break a rule, you will receive a warning. Three warning points in a 30-day period will result in an automatic one-week ban. Warnings expire after 30 days but remain part of your permanent record if that warning was assigned a point(s) to begin with. Only you and the mod/admin team can see the warnings in your profile.
Click to expand...
We don't condone piracy round here. Any legal cord cutting type of service like youtube red or plex is in the paid forum section if you're interested. 😉

offtopic.PNG
 
Johnx64

Johnx64

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
8,604
Hashiriya415 said:
Thank you. That could make sense. I thought off topic was for stuff completely not relating to computer stuff.
Click to expand...

Oh no it's where we make fun of the others. We will ask questions there before we ask out in the public forums so we don't look like the idiots we are 😁





Had to edit that 20 times and I still probably look like a tard.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
24,664
It's a subscription only pay walled section. Check subscriptions under your account if you want to join :). Well worth it.
 
[Spectre]

[Spectre]

[H] Admin
Staff member
Joined
Aug 29, 2004
Messages
19,418
Johnx64 said:
Oh no it's where we make fun of the others. We will ask questions there before we ask out in the public forums so we don't look like the idiots we are 😁





Had to edit that 20 times and I still probably look like a tard.
Click to expand...
Don't worry, you always have 💋
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top