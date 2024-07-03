I can't read small fonts anymore. Have eye strain...hello windows scaling..getting old

I tired running my LG C2 48in at 100% scaling and just simply cannot. My astigmatism acts up and my one eye (left) kind of distorts the text. But at 200% scaling everything is great, and my eyes have 0 strain and is physically easier for me to enjoy reading everything on my pc. I actually get heated up in my head and sweat when the text is at 100%.
Any of you guys suffer and have to increase the scaling on your displays due to your eyesight? Yes....I am getting old.
