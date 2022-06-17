I can't figure out this 3 display configuration problem at work. 4K display only showing as 1080p.

zamardii12
What's supposed to be a really easy thing is turning into a months-long headache. We hired a guy who needs 3 monitors... 2 standard 24" widescreens and a single larger TV-sized 4K display for viewing high-detailed maps and aerials.
So I figure let's just hook him up with our standard widescreen dells that are both 1080p and I'll order him a single 4K Amazon Fire TV since their budget is kind of low and it should work decently for 4K viewing per the reviews i've read about that TV. This is the TV in question: Amazon 43" 4K Fire TV
So long story short after trying several solutions to get all 3 displays to work I couldn't, and so we held off on doing anything more for a while and now we've upgraded his computer. It's a Dell of course, but we ordered him a Radeon Pro WX 2100. Per the website it says it can output 3x 4K displays @ 60hz and so I was confident this would work, but it's not. I get all three monitors up in Windows but the Radeon Pro software and the Windows PC only identifies the TV as having a max res of 1080p.
I just can't figure out why. The computer is brand new, the videocard is more than capable of doing 2 x 1080p monitors and 1 x 4K monitor at 60hz so where is the problem? The videocard itself has 3 outputs... 1 full size DisplayPort, and two mini DisplayPorts. The full size display port and one of the mini display ports is outputting to the standard 1080p monitors, and the one other mini DisplayPort is outputting to the TV using a Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter. I've tried different adapters, different cables, and I've even plugged the 4K TV in only and it still only shows 1080p.
I don't know what else to try, and there are no options in the TV that I found that would allow a change of resolution. I am starting to think this TV is just only for viewing 4K content through it's various apps, but the reviews people mention using it in 4K as a computer monitors so I just feel like an idiot that I can't figure this out.
