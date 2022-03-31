I can only use one monitor at a time

I posted on here back in June because I bought a second monitor but windows was locking my main one to 60hz while it was connected. I never found a solution and just let my dad use it instead. (https://hardforum.com/threads/170hz...-dual-1440p-displays.2011538/#post-1045055467)
Almost 10 months later and I bought a new second monitor (a BENQ zowie) and wanted to pair it with my 1440p Acer and windows won't let me use both of them together, at all.
Both work fine by themselves, but when I plug in the second one the first goes black and the second one doesn't even try to turn on or connect. Pressing the power button on either of them causes monitor 1 to (sometimes) connect and monitor 2 to say no signal then turn off. Most of the time they both stay black until I unplug one of them, but in the rare cases that I got the first monitor to work WHILE the second one plugged in (albeit not displaying a signal), I could go into Windows display settings and it said it detected the second monitor but all the drop down options were greyed out (Like where it would say the monitor's model number). When I selected "Extend these displays" it immediately reverted back to "Show only on 1". HOWEVER, oddly enough, if I select "Show only on 2", monitor 2 immediately turns on working, but monitor 1 disconnects.
Things I've tried:
Reinstalling GPU drivers w/ DDU,
Rolling them back,
Updating BIOS, (AMD seems to think it was a motherboard issue not GPU)
Installing the drivers for both monitors from their respective manufacturer's websites
Redoing the Windows 10 upgrade,
Unplugging everything from my USB ports
Unplugging everything from my surge protector except for my PC and both monitors
And of course, I'm using the factory display port cables.
I also tried connecting an older generic HDMI monitor and that one didn't connect either (as a secondary monitor I mean)
But yesterday I tried the monitor I ended up giving to my dad (from my initial post, back in June) and it worked! But it still caused the refresh rate of my other monitor to lock at 60hz again.
So I'm just confused because I have no idea if this is a Windows problem, or a GPU problem, or a motherboard problem. I'm wondering if it's a motherboard problem because my game's performance has suddenly gone done even though my GPU is running the same and I'm having USB drives disconnect randomly while installing games.
Any help is appreciated greatly!
It's a prebuilt I bought 2 years back from microcenter.
ASRock B450M/ac
AMD RX 580 8Gb
Ryzen 7 2700x
Thanks.
