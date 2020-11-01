I can not display the bios. Windows 10 works fine.

How to get into bios:

Navigate to the Settings tab under your Start menu by clicking the gear icon

Click the Update & Security option and select Recovery from the left sidebar

You should see a Restart now option below the Advanced Setup heading, click this whenever you’re ready

When your computer restarts, it should load a blue screen with advanced troubleshooting options

Select Troubleshoot and then click Advanced Options from the resulting options

Choose UEFI Firmware Settings and click Restart to continue Click to expand...

PC details.Acer Aspire GX-785 series PC HD6870 GPU.Windows works fine. When trying to enter bios by hitting delete I get a blank screen with fans running. Windows 10 does not boot and nothing is displayed.A single press of the power in this state tells me I did not boot to windows because it turns it off.I tried to get to bios using Windows using the instructions below with the same results as pressing f12.I tried different monitors, cablesI tried plugging into the boards onboard DP port, had to use DP to DVI adapter.f2 and f9 no effect takes me to windows 10.delete and f12 black screen.Any ideas?