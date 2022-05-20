I Broke a $900 Motherboard

I guess I got sloppy swapping in my new motherboard. I mean, I've been a [H] member for years. I am infallible and can do no wrong.I started up my new EVGA Dark Z690 board and it wouldn't post. The board would only boot with the top DIMM slot populated, nothing with the second one filled.Going through all the trouble shooting, i finally pinpointed two small bent pins on the mobo. My genius ass of course tried to straighten them, only to make it worse.Obviously, EVGA told me to pound sand and I ended getting another board, which works perfectly. They also didn't offer any sort of direct repair option, even at my cost.I was curious if there waa a reputable third party I could try and have the pins repaired or the socket replaced all together?One of the EVGA reps told me I can try these guysbut the phone number listed is always busy and I can't find another way to try and reach them.Some pics for your amusement and ridecule.