I bought an 8 TB WD Easystore drive. But the drive inside was 12 TB!!

In Nov. 2020, I bought this 8 TB Easystore drive from Best Buy. I just checked online, and the order clearly shows an 8 TB drive, and that's what I remembered.

So imagine my surprise when the drive showed in Windows as 12 TB. (y)

The other day, this drive would simply not spin up. The power LED never lit up. So I just shucked that drive, put it into a drive dock. It works fine, and it's a model WD120EMFZ. Does WD do that often?
 
WD replaced my Red drive with another Red which wasn't compatible with the old one. And then they refused to replace it with correct drive, which they call Red Plus now. This is what WD does.
Edit: And when I expressed my discontent they responded with a link to a class action lawsuit site, now I will receive $3 as a compensation ...
 
WD120EMFZ is the 12 TB model. I’m guessing it was just sent by mistake.
 
WD120EMFZ is the 12 TB model. I’m guessing it was just sent by mistake.
You would think that a really bit outfit like WD would not make mistakes like this one. Maybe some guy was really pissed at his boss? :rolleyes:
 
WD replaced my Red drive with another Red which wasn't compatible with the old one. And then they refused to replace it with correct drive, which they call Red Plus now. This is what WD does.
Edit: And when I expressed my discontent they responded with a link to a class action lawsuit site, now I will receive $3 as a compensation ...
It's only the lawyers who get a big payday. Us regular Joes get half a peanut, unsalted.
 
