I bought an 8 TB WD Easystore drive. But the drive inside was 12 TB!!

In Nov. 2020, I bought this 8 TB Easystore drive from Best Buy. I just checked online, and the order clearly shows an 8 TB drive, and that's what I remembered.So imagine my surprise when the drive showed in Windows as 12 TB.The other day, this drive would simply not spin up. The power LED never lit up. So I just shucked that drive, put it into a drive dock. It works fine, and it's a model WD120EMFZ. Does WD do that often?