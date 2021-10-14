I bought a used LenovoEMC PX4-400D, what should I do with it?

I was looking to buy a NAS and saw one of these pop up on eBay for $100. It's EOL, and unsupported, but even though it's a little old (2014) the hardware is pretty solid- apparently it's just a little PC with an unlocked BIOS, the memory can be upgraded and it even has a low-profile PCIe slot. It came with 4 1TB drives (which I plan on replacing)- I did fool around with it and in JBOD mode it's able to max out my 1GB connection. Unfortunately the build in software only supports SMB1, even after updating to the last firmware.I'm thinking of installing some sort of other NAS software on it like FreeNAS, MediaPortal, or something like that. Have it boot from a flashdrive. This is just for a home media setup.