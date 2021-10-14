I bought a used LenovoEMC PX4-400D, what should I do with it?

https://www.karma-group.ru/upload/i...X4-400D_.A1635690A6414A46B83B91ADD251650F.pdf

I was looking to buy a NAS and saw one of these pop up on eBay for $100. It's EOL, and unsupported, but even though it's a little old (2014) the hardware is pretty solid- apparently it's just a little PC with an unlocked BIOS, the memory can be upgraded and it even has a low-profile PCIe slot. It came with 4 1TB drives (which I plan on replacing)- I did fool around with it and in JBOD mode it's able to max out my 1GB connection. Unfortunately the build in software only supports SMB1, even after updating to the last firmware.

I'm thinking of installing some sort of other NAS software on it like FreeNAS, MediaPortal, or something like that. Have it boot from a flashdrive. This is just for a home media setup.
 
I have the PX6-300D, which is a generation older than yours. I have mine running Xpenology ( Synology DSM via xpenoboot boot loader ).

Unraid tested out good also, but I went the other route for now.

Yours should be similar so if you can get into the BIOS and change the boot sequence you'll be in business.
 
Thanks for pointing this out. Yes, I can go into the bios and boot from a flash drive. I just bought a 64GB small drive so I can put it flush against the wall on a shelf.

I'll give it a shot- the PX4-400D has an HDMI out which makes everything so much easier. I also have some extra DDR lying around so I can put 8GB of ram in it. I also think since it has a PCI-E it might be possible to add a low-profile 2.5Gb or 10Gb network card.

Edit- I opened it up. Damn, they don’t make upgrading this thing easy. I can’t figure out how to get to the motherboard to upgrade the ram, there are a lot of security screws.
 
And how to upgrade memory.i can't get the motherboard out.thank you very much
 
