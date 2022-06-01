I am watercooling my shoulder

P

philb2

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
634
I'm not trying to do an overclock.

I need "cold therapy" after surgery, so I got a water cooling unit. Has a water/ice chest an a pump to circulate the cold water through a "bladder" which wraps around my shoulder. But i don't need thermal paste between my shoulder and the bladder. And i'm not measuring fps.

:ROFLMAO:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top