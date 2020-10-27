I am having issues with my desk chair

In the beginning of October I had purchased a used computer chair from a local second hand store. I only paid $10.00 for this chair but the issue is that when I sit in it for awhile the arms of the chair start to dig into the sides of my legs.



I am a larger women and I am using it for at home so I don't sit with my legs closed I sit with them a bit open and relaxed. So that is one of the issues with the chair so I did purchase some "Seat Belt Covers" and placed them around the arms but they are not that thick and the plastic still digs in to my legs.



I was planing on trying to cut off the part of the arm that digs into the sides of my legs. But I was worried it would damage the chair by removing that little part.



I was wondering if anyone here has ever changed or altered there computer chairs by removing the arms or altering the arms at all.



I personally am not the kind of person that uses the arms on the chairs to rest my arms or hands onto. But the arms connect to the back as well as the bottom of the chair.



So if anyone has any ideas please let me know thank you.