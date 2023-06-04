I am getting google fiber...they include a router but I wanted to also use my Asus AX11000.. any way to use both?

LGabrielPhoto
Jan 5, 2006
3,213
Hi!
So I am using the Asus AX11000 but as it has no way for me to take advantage of the 2Gb (or maybe 5Gb speeds I will be singing up for), I was wondering if I could use the Google included router for the faster wired connection to my PC and add my Asus router to do the rest of the wireless connections.
Then again, maybe the Google included stuff is good enough already (includes 2 mesh extenders).
Anyone has experienced with what device google is including?
Thanks
