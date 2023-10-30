I actually like RBG Ram now

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 21,232
I never owned RBG Ram before picked up some Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6000 mega tranter rate.I don't like using software just for the Ram because I gotta run 3 programs for RBG now. but I do like that it lights up my CPU Fan I could never see that ugly Noctua Fan blade before but with RBG Ram I can see the fan spinning. I just dusted the fan out yesterday with a compressor I got some better temps was hitting 100 c with my 13700Kbut after dusting it only went to like 96 degrees for the package using Intel Extream Tuning stress benchmark for 2 minutes.